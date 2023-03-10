Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TANCET 2023 hall ticket releasing tomorrow at tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2023 hall ticket releasing tomorrow at tancet.annauniv.edu

competitive exams
Published on Mar 10, 2023 03:53 PM IST

TANCET 2023 Hall Tickets releasing tomorrow, March 11.

TANCET 2023 hall ticket releasing tomorrow at tancet.annauniv.edu
TANCET 2023 hall ticket releasing tomorrow at tancet.annauniv.edu
ByHT Education Desk

Anna University will release TANCET 2023 Hall Tickets tomorrow, March 11. The admit cards will be available from 11 am onwards. Candidates who will appear for the TANCET 2023 examination will be able to download the admit card from the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The TANCET examination for M.C.A. and M.B.A. will be conducted on March 25, 2023. The examination will take place in two shifts, with the first shift lasting from 10 am to 12 pm and the second from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Anna University has released the list of applications with issues. Here's the direct link to check the list.

TANCET 2023 Hall Tickets: How to download

Visit the official site of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the home page click on TANCET 2023 Hall Tickets

Key in your login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the hall tickets and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket
admit card. hall ticket
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out