TANCET 2023 hall ticket releasing tomorrow at tancet.annauniv.edu

Anna University will release TANCET 2023 Hall Tickets tomorrow, March 11. The admit cards will be available from 11 am onwards. Candidates who will appear for the TANCET 2023 examination will be able to download the admit card from the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The TANCET examination for M.C.A. and M.B.A. will be conducted on March 25, 2023. The examination will take place in two shifts, with the first shift lasting from 10 am to 12 pm and the second from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Anna University has released the list of applications with issues. Here's the direct link to check the list.

TANCET 2023 Hall Tickets: How to download

Visit the official site of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the home page click on TANCET 2023 Hall Tickets

Key in your login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the hall tickets and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.