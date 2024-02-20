 TANCET 2024 admit card releasing tomorrow at tancet.annauniv.edu | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / TANCET 2024 admit card releasing tomorrow at tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2024 admit card releasing tomorrow at tancet.annauniv.edu

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 20, 2024 12:51 PM IST

Anna University will release the TANCET 2024 admit cards tomorrow, Feb 20.

Anna University is expected to release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2024 admit cards tomorrow, February 21. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Anna University to Release TANCET 2024 Admit Cards Tomorrow
Anna University to Release TANCET 2024 Admit Cards Tomorrow

TANCET 2024 will be held on March 9, and CREETA PG on March 10. The TANCET-M.C.A. examination will be conducted from 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon, and the TANCET-M.B.A. examination will be conducted from 02.30 p.m. to 04.30 p.m.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The CEETA-PG M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./ M.Plan.will be conducted on March 10 from 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon.

TANCET 2024 admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website of the examination, tancet.annauniv.edu

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Your TANCET 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

The TANCET entrance examination is held for admission to postgraduate business (MBA) and computer application (MCA) courses at participating institutions in Tamil Nadu. CREETA PG, on the other hand, is for admission to postgraduate engineering, architecture and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) courses.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On