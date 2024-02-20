TANCET 2024 admit card releasing tomorrow at tancet.annauniv.edu

Anna University is expected to release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2024 admit cards tomorrow, February 21. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. Anna University to Release TANCET 2024 Admit Cards Tomorrow

TANCET 2024 will be held on March 9, and CREETA PG on March 10. The TANCET-M.C.A. examination will be conducted from 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon, and the TANCET-M.B.A. examination will be conducted from 02.30 p.m. to 04.30 p.m.

The CEETA-PG M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./ M.Plan.will be conducted on March 10 from 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon.

TANCET 2024 admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website of the examination, tancet.annauniv.edu

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Your TANCET 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

The TANCET entrance examination is held for admission to postgraduate business (MBA) and computer application (MCA) courses at participating institutions in Tamil Nadu. CREETA PG, on the other hand, is for admission to postgraduate engineering, architecture and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) courses.