TANCET hall ticket 2023 out on tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link & how to check

Published on Mar 11, 2023 11:39 AM IST

TANCET 2023 Hall Tickets: Candidates can download their hall tickets from the exam portal, tancet.annauniv.edu.

ByHT Education Desk

TANCET Hall Ticket 2023: Anna University has released hall tickets or admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2023. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the exam portal, tancet.annauniv.edu. The direct link is given below.

The MBA and MCA entrance exam is scheduled for March 25. The exam will be held in two shifts – first shift is from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift is from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

On the exam day, candidates must carry their hall tickets. It will also be required at later stages – admission and counselling – and therefore, candidates should preserve it till the admission process is over.

TANCET hall ticket download link

TANCET 2023 hall ticket: Steps to download

Go to the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Go to the TANCET hall ticket download link.

Enter the asked details and login.

View and download your hall ticket.

Take a printout for later uses.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
hall ticket admit card.
