TBSE class 12th term II date sheet revised, check date sheet at tbse.tripura.gov

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, or TBSE, has revised the date sheet for the Tripura Board of Secondary Education's term 2, Class 12 examinations 2022. The TBSE term 2, Class 12 examinations will begin on May 2, 2022, according to the new timetable. Candidates who will took the examination can check the detailed notification on the official website of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in.

Term 2 TBSE HS (Class 12) examinants begin with the English paper on Monday, May 2. The exam will begin at 12 p.m. and end at 1.45 p.m. The TBSE class 12 examinations will conclude on June 1, 2022, with the Computer Science Paper. In addition, the TBSE has released schedules for Higher Secondary Madrasa Fazil Arts and Higher Secondary Madrasa Fazil Theology.

Nearly 28,000 students are expected to take the Class 12 exams, while 43,180 students have registered to take the Class 10 exams.

Last year, the Class 12 and 10 Term I exams were held on December 15 and 16, respectively.

TBSE Term II date sheet Exam Date Subject May 2 English May 5 Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo May 7 Chemistry, Political Science, Sociology May 10 Business Studies, Education, Physics May 12 Accountancy, Biology, History May 17 Mathematics, Philosophy May 19 Economics May 21 Psychology May 23 Geography May 25 Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic May 27 Music June 1 Computer Science

Candidates can check the detailed revised date sheet on the official website of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in.