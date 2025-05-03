TG ICET 2025 registration without late fee ends today, apply at icet.tgche.ac.in

TG ICET 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will close registration without late fee for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET or TS ICET) 2025 today, May 3. TG ICET 2025 registration without late fee ends today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates can apply for the exam at icet.tgche.ac.in.

By paying a late fee, candidates can apply for the exam up to May 26.

The application fees for those who submit their forms by today are:

₹750 for general category candidates.

₹550 for SC, ST and differently-abled category candidates.

Those who submit their forms by May 17 need to pay an additional fee of ₹250. Those who apply by May 26 have to pay ₹500 as late fee.

TS ICET is used for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes offered by the university colleges, constituent colleges/ affiliated colleges under the jurisdiction of:

1. Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad.

2. Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal.

3. Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda.

4. Palamuru University (PU), Mahbubnagar.

5. Satavahana University (SU), Karimnagar.

6. Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad.

7. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H).

8. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (Dr. BRAOU), Hyderabad.

9. Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU), Hyderabad.

The entrance test is scheduled for June 8 and 9. It will be held in two shifts on both days.

For section A (Analytical Ability) of the paper, questions will be set in English and Telugu and English and Urdu.

For section B (Mathematical Ability) questions will be in English and Telugu and English and Urdu and for section C (Communication Ability), questions will be in English only.

To pass the exam, candidates need to score 25 per cent marks (50 marks out of the total 200 marks). For candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, there is no minimum qualifying marks.

TGCHE will assign candidates in the order of merit. If more than one candidate scores the same marks, ties will be resolved in this order:

By considering the marks scored in Section-A, followed by

Marks obtained in Section-B.

If the tie persists, it will be resolved by considering the candidate's age. The older candidate will get priority.