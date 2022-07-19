TNEA 2022: Last date to register today, here’s direct link to apply

Government of Tamil Nadu will close down the registration process for TNEA 2022 today, July 19, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission can apply online through the official site of TNEA on tneaonline.org.

As per the official schedule, assigning random number will be done on July 22, 2022 and certificates verification at TFC’s will be done from July 20 to July 31, 2022. The publication of rank list will be on August 8, 2022 and general counselling will begin on August 22 to will close on October 14, 2022. The supplementary counselling will be done from October 15 and October 16, 2022. Counselling will end on October 18, 2022.

TNEA 2022: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TNEA on tneaonline.org.

Click on the course name and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

