TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 for prelims exam out at tnpsc.gov.in, download link here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 for prelims exam. Candidates who will appear for Combined Civil Services Prelims Examination can download the admit card through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 for prelims exam out, download link here

The preliminary examination will be held on September 14, 2024 in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Common Preliminary Examination will be held for the selection of candidates for Main Examinations.

The official notice reads, “The Memorandum of Admission (Hall Ticket) for the admitted candidates for the said examination has been hosted in the Commission’s website www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in and the same shall be downloaded through One Time Registration (OTR) dashboard of the candidate, by entering his/her Application Number and Date of Birth.”

The prelims examination will comprise 200 questions. The maximum mark is 300, and the minimum qualifying mark is 90. The exam duration is 3 hours. The questions will be asked from General Studies, Aptitude, mental Ability, and Language (General Tamil or General English).

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following the simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Preliminary Examination is meant to serve as a screening test only. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.