Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission will close the registration process for TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024 on July 19, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) can find the link through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024 registration ends on July 19, apply at tnpsc.gov.in

The application correction window will open on July 24 to July 26, 2024. The preliminary examination will be conducted on September 14, 2024 in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. This recruitment drive will fill up 2327 posts in the organisation.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: How to apply

All those candidates who want to apply for the posts can check these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

Now click on notification link and a new page will open.

Click on TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024 link and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

Candidates should register only once in the One Time Registration by paying Rs.150/- as registration fee. Successfully registered One Time Registration is valid for five years from the date of registration.

The selection process involves two successive stages (i) Common Preliminary Examination (ii) Separate Main examination for Group II and Group IIA Services, except for the post of Forester in Forest Department and TAFCORN for which selection will be made in three successive stages (i) Common Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Examination and (iii) Endurance Test. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.