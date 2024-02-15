 Tripura JEE 2024: Registration date extended till February 22 | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Tripura JEE 2024: Registration date extended till February 22

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 15, 2024 07:37 PM IST

Tripura JEE 2024 registration date has been extended. Candidates can apply till February 22, 2024.

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has extended the Tripura JEE 2024 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination can apply online through the official website of TBJEE at tbjee.nic.in.

As per the official website, the last date to apply has been extended till February 22, 2024. The correction window will open on February 26 and will close on February 29, 2024.

The written examination will be conducted on April 24, 2024. The exam will be conducted in three shifts- first shift from 11 am to 12.30 pm, second shift from 1.30 pm to 2.15 pm and third shift from 2.45 pm to 3.30 pm. Physics and Chemistry paper will be conducted in the first shift, Biology in the second shift and Mathematics is the third shift. The examination will be conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agartala.

Direct link to apply for Tripura JEE 2024 

Tripura JEE 2024: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of TBJEE at tbjee.nic.in.
  • Click on Tripura JEE 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The general male candidates will have to pay 550/- as application fees, SC/ ST male candidates will have to pay 450/- and all female and BPL (male) candidates will have to pay 350/- as examination fees.

Exam and College Guide
