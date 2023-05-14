TS EAMCET 2023 answer key released for agriculture & medical Stream at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, here's direct link

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the preliminary answer key and response sheet for TS EAMCET-2023 Agriculture & Medical (AM) Stream. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EAMCET 2023 answer key released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Candidates can download the response sheet and raise objections to the preliminary answer keys till May 16.

“Download of Response Sheet for TS EAMCET-2023 Agriculture & Medical (AM) Stream is from 14 May 2023, 06:00 PM to 16 May 2023, 06:00 PM. The last date for Submission of Objections (if any) on the Preliminary Key is up to 16 May 2023, 06:00 PM” reads the official website.

TSCHE will release the response sheet for Engineering (E) Stream from May 15 and candidates will have till May 17 to raise objections.

Here's the direct link to download the answer key

TS EAMCET 2023: Know how to download answer key

Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the response sheet

Key in your login details

Raise objections if any

Download and take print for future reference.