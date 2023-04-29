Telangana State Council of Higher Education will release TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets on April 30, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2023 through the official site of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets releasing tomorrow at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

The exam will be conducted on May 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2023. TS EAMCET 2023 will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted on 3 pm to 6 pm. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets: How to download

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 5,000/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS EAMCET.