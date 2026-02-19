Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has started the registration process for TG EAPCET 2026 on February 19. All the candidates who are willing to appear for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of TG EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. TS EAMCET 2026: Registration begins for TG EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, direct link to apply here

Direct link to apply for TS EAMCET 2026

TS EAMCET 2026: How to register To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TG EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TS EAMCET 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The last date to apply for the examination without late fee is April 4, 2026. The correction window will open on April 6 and will close on April 8, 2026.

The exam fee is ₹900/- for other candidates and ₹500/- for SC/ST and PH category candidates if applying for one course. For both courses, the exam fee is ₹1000/- for SC/ST and PH and ₹1800/- for others. The payment should be done through online mode.

The examination will be held on May 4 and 5 for Agriculture and Pharmacy and May 9 to 11 for Engineering. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm on all days.

Engineering paper pattern: The Entrance test is of 3 hrs duration and the question paper consists of total 160 questions comprising of 80 questions in Mathematics, 40 questions in Physics and 40 questions in Chemistry. All questions are of objective type (multiple choice) only and each question carries one mark.

Agriculture & Pharmacy (AP): The Entrance test is of 3-hour duration and the Question Paper consists of total 160 questions comprising of total of 80 questions in Biology (Botany - 40, Zoology - 40), 40 questions in Physics and 40 questions in Chemistry. All questions are objective type (multiple choice) only and each question carries one mark.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS EAMCET.