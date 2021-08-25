TS EAMCET Result 2021: Satikartikeya tops the exam, check toppers list here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has declared TS EAMCET Result 2021. This year Education Minister of state, Sabitha Indra Reddy has announced the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test result.

The Rank 1 to Rank 8 toppers names for engineering stream and Rank 1 to 3 for agriculture stream have also been announced by the Minister at the press conference today.

Satikartikeya has topped the examination in engineering course followed by Duggineni Venkata Pranish in the second spot, Mohd Abdul Mateen in the third place. Ramaswamy Santosh Reddy secured fourth position, Venkata Aditya in fifth position, Gautam Shetty Cheta Varagya in sixth place, Pranay Nidhanta Vizianagarm in seventh place and Desai Sai has secured the eighth place.

Mandala Karthikeya Balanagar has secured first position in agriculture stream, Emani Srividhya in second position and Sai Kushal Reddy in third position.

This year around 2.6 lakh students have appeared for the TS EAMCET 2021 examination conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, JNTU Hyderabad. Students who qualify would be able to get admission in the state-run Engineering Colleges as well as private engineering colleges in the state.