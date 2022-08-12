TS ECET Result 2022 releasing today at ecet.tsche.ac.in, know how to check

JNTU will release TS ECET Result 2022 on August 12, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test can check the result through the official site of TS ECET on ecet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ECET (FDH & B.Sc. [Mathematics]) - 2022 Examination was conducted on August 1, 2022. The preliminary answer key and response sheet was released by the University on August 2, 2022. The last date to raise objections was till August 4, 2022.

TS ECET Result 2022: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS ECET on ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS ECET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The student will be ranked (Integrated Merit Rank) based on the marks obtained by him / her in the TS ECET [FDH & B.Sc. (Mathematics)] - 2022 Examination. The rank card will be available on the official website.