TS GENCO Hall Ticket 2024 out for AE & Chemist posts at tggenco.com, download link here

Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited has released the TS GENCO Hall Ticket 2024 for AE and Chemist posts. Candidates who have applied for the posts can check the admit card and download it from the official website of TGGENCO at tggenco.com. TS GENCO Hall Ticket 2024 out for AE & Chemist posts, download link here

The online computer based test for the posts of Assistant Engineers (Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, and Civil) and Chemists will be conducted on July 14, 2024. The examination will be conducted in Hyderabad and Secunderabad (HMDA Limits) and the duration will be for 100 minutes. The CBT examination will be conducted in three shifts- first shift from 9 am to 10.40 am (Mechanical and Chemist), Shift 2 will be conducted from 1 pm to 2.40 pm (Electrical) and Shift 3 will be conducted from 5 pm to 6.40 pm (Civil & Electronics).

TS GENCO Hall Ticket 2024: How to check

All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TGGENCO at tggenco.com.

Click on TS GENCO Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier, the CBT mode examination was scheduled to be conducted on March 31, 2024, which was postponed due to Operation of Model Code of Conduct for General Elections of Lok Sabha 2024.

This recruitment drive will fill up 339 Assistant Engineers and 60 Chemist posts. The registration process for both the posts started on October 7 and concluded on October 29, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TG GENCO.