TS ICET 2022 answer key released at icet.tsche.ac.in, get link here

competitive exams
Published on Aug 04, 2022 01:38 PM IST
  • TSCHE has released the preliminary answer key of the  TS ICET 2022.
ByHT Education Desk

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the preliminary answer key of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2022. The TS ICET 2022 answer key is available on the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS ICET 2022 exam was held on July 27 and 28. Candidates can raise objections on the preliminary answer key till August 8, 2022. The TS ICET 2022 result is scheduled to be released on August 22.

Direct link to check TS ICET 2022 answer key 

TS ICET 2022 answer key: How to check

Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Response Sheets"

The TS ICET answer key will appear on screen

Check the answer key and raise objections if any.

