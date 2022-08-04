TS ICET 2022 answer key releasing today at icet.tsche.ac.in, know how to check

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the preliminary answer key of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2022 today, August 4. The TS ICET 2022 answer key will be available on the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in, once its released. The Kakatiya University in Warangal conducted the state-level entrance test online on behalf of TSCHE.

Candidates can raise objections on the preliminary answer key till August 8, 2022. The TS ICET 2022 result is scheduled to be released on August 22.

TS ICET 2022 answer key: How to check

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and download the answer key

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.