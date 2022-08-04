Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS ICET 2022 answer key releasing today at icet.tsche.ac.in, know how to check

TS ICET 2022 answer key releasing today at icet.tsche.ac.in, know how to check

competitive exams
Published on Aug 04, 2022 11:50 AM IST
  •  Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test 2022 answer key will be released today, August 4.
TS ICET 2022 answer key releasing today at icet.tsche.ac.in, know how to check(HT file)
TS ICET 2022 answer key releasing today at icet.tsche.ac.in, know how to check(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the preliminary answer key of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2022 today, August 4. The TS ICET 2022 answer key will be available on the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in, once its released. The Kakatiya University in Warangal conducted the state-level entrance test online on behalf of TSCHE.

Candidates can raise objections on the preliminary answer key till August 8, 2022. The TS ICET 2022 result is scheduled to be released on August 22.

TS ICET 2022 answer key: How to check

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and download the answer key

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
answer key
answer key
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out