Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS LAWCET 2023 answer key out at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, get link here

TS LAWCET 2023 answer key out at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 29, 2023 11:58 AM IST

TS LAWCET 2023 answer key released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2023) answer key today, May 29. Candidates can download the TS LAWCET 2023 answer key from the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS LAWCET 2023 answer key out at lawcet.tsche.ac.in
TS LAWCET 2023 answer key out at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

The last date for submission of objections to the Preliminary Keyis May 31, till 5 pm.

TS LAWCET 2023 response sheet

TS LAWCET 2023 master question papers

Direct link to raise objections

TSLAWCET 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the response sheet or master question papers

Key in your log in details

TS LAWCET response sheet will be displayed.

Download and take print out for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
answer key
answer key
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out