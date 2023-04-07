Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education has extended the TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 registration date. The last date to register for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2023 (TS LAWCET-2023) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test - 2023 (TS PGLCET-2023) has been extended till April 20, 2023. TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 registration date extended till April 20

Candidates who have not applied and want to apply can do it through the official site of TSCHE LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The last date of submission of applications with late fees of ₹500/- is till April 26, 2023. The correction window will open on May 4 and will close on May 10, 2023. The admit card will release on May 16, 2023 and TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET-2023 Examination will be conducted on May 25, 2023.

Direct link to apply for TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examinations, candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TSCHE LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.