News / Education / Competitive Exams / TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET 2024: Registration begins on March 1, notice here

TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET 2024: Registration begins on March 1, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 28, 2024 04:06 PM IST

TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET 2024 registration begins on March 1, 2024. The details are given here.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will begin TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET 2024 registration on March 1, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2024 and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test – 2024 can find the direct link on the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the last date to apply online is till April 15, 2024 without late fee. Correction of online application can be done by registered candidates from May 20 to May 25, 2024. The admit card will be available on May 30, 2024.

TS LAWCET & PGLCET -2024 Examination will be conducted on June 3, 2024. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- TS LAWCET 3YDC will be conducted from 10.30 am to 12 noon and TS LAWCET 5 YDC & TS PGLCET will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Click on TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once registration is done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 900/- for others and 600/- for SC/ST and PH for candidates applying for TS LAWCET (3-YDC & 5-YDC). Candidates applying for TS PGLCET will have to pay 1100/- for other categories and 900/- if belonging to SC/ST and PH.

Official Website Here 

