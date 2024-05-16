TS TET 2024 admit cards released, direct link and how to download hall tickets at tstet2024.aptonline.in

The Department of School Education Telangana released the admit cards for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024) on May 16, 2024. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website at tstet2024.aptonline.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 20, 21, 22, 24, 28, 29, 30, 31, June 1 and 2, 2024.(Shutterstock)

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 20, 21, 22, 24, 28, 29, 30, 31, June 1 and 2, 2024. There will be two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Across 11 districts in the state, applicants will attempt the exam.

Direct Link to download admit cards

Exam Pattern:

All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. There will be no negative marking.

Medium of Question Paper:

The question paper will be bilingual i.e. English followed by the Language-I chosen by the candidates for all languages except Sanskrit. For the candidates choosing Sanskrit, the questions shall be in Telugu followed by Sanskrit (Devanagari script).

Weightage of TS TET scores in the Teacher recruitment of the state:

TET score shall have 20% weightage in the Teacher Recruitment Test in the State of Telangana. However, merely qualifying the TET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

TS TET 2024 Hall Ticket: How to download

To download the hall tickets, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in.

Click on TS TET 2024 Hall Ticket link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Check the hall ticket and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

