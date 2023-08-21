News / Education / Competitive Exams / TSPSC Accounts Officer, JAO, Sr Accountant answer key out on tspsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 21, 2023 01:40 PM IST

Candidates who appeared in the exam on August 8 can access the answer key and raise objections on tspsc.gov.in.

Telangana State Public Service Commission on Monday released preliminary answer key of the recruitment exam for of Accounts Officer (ULB), JuniorAccounts Officer (ULB) and Senior Accountant (ULB) in Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department.

Along with answer keys, the commission has also uploaded candidates' response sheets. These will be available on the website till September 20, 5 pm.

Objections to the preliminary key will be accepted online between August 23 and 25, TSPSC said.

The commission has asked candidates to submit their objections only in English on the text box provided in the link.

“The objections submitted through e-mails and through personal representations or in any form will not be considered under any circumstances,” the notification read.

"The candidates are instructed that they should attach the copies of the proofs from the sources quoted and websites mentioned as references, in the PDF format in the link provided. The sources quoted and websites mentioned will not be considered as references if they are not authentic or not official, it added.

For further details, check the notification.

