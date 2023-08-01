TSPSC AO, Sr Accountant, JAO admit card released at www.tspsc.gov.in, here's direct link
TSPSC releases admit card for Accounts Officer, Junior Accounts Officer, and Senior Accountant posts. Exam on August 8.
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Accounts Officer (ULB), Junior Accounts Officer (ULB) and Senior Accountant (ULB) today, August 1. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in.post
The computer-based recruitment examination for the post of Accounts Officer (ULB), Junior Accounts Officer (ULB) and Senior Accountant (ULB) will be released on August 8.
Direct link to download the hall ticket
TSPSC Account Officer hall ticket 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link for the account officer
Log in using your TSPSC Id and date of birth
Hall ticket for the Accounts Officer exam will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.
