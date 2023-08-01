TSPSC AO, Sr Accountant, JAO admit card released at www.tspsc.gov.in, here's direct link

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Accounts Officer (ULB), Junior Accounts Officer (ULB) and Senior Accountant (ULB) today, August 1. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in.post TSPSC AO, Sr Accountant, JAO admit card released at www.tspsc.gov.in

The computer-based recruitment examination for the post of Accounts Officer (ULB), Junior Accounts Officer (ULB) and Senior Accountant (ULB) will be released on August 8.

TSPSC Account Officer hall ticket 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link for the account officer

Log in using your TSPSC Id and date of birth

Hall ticket for the Accounts Officer exam will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.