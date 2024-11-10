TSPSC group 3 hall ticket released at tspsc.gov.in, direct link to download admit cards

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released hall tickets or admit cards for the group 3 services recruitment examination. Candidates can download the TSPSC group 3 hall tickets from the commission's website, tspsc.gov.in. The direct link and other details are given below. TSPSC group 3 hall ticket released at tspsc.gov.in, direct link (Official website screenshot)

TSPSC group 3 hall ticket direct link

To download the hall ticket, candidates need to use the TSPSC ID number and date of birth.

The TSPSC group 3 examination is scheduled for November 17 and 18. There will be three sessions. In the first session, the first paper will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm. In the second session, candidates will appear for the paper 2 from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. On November 18, candidates will appear for the third paper, from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

The admit card download link will remain active till November 17.

Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre from 8:30 am onwards for the morning session and from 1:30 pm onwards for the afternoon session.

Gates of the examination centre will be closed at 9L30 am and 2:30 pm for morning and afternoon sessions, respectively.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre after the gates are closed, the commission said.

The candidate must ensure that the copy of the downloaded hall ticket used for the first session of the examination is used for the remaining sessions.

Candidates have been instructed to mandatorily preserve his/her hall tickets and question papers for all sessions till the completion of the final selection process. They will be required to produce these as and when required. No duplicate hall ticket will be issued later, the commission said.

For any technical help, candidates can contact the commissions help desk at 040-23542185 or 040-23542187 or email to Helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in.

The help desks are open from 10:30 am to 1 pm and from 1:30 pm to 5 pm on all working days.