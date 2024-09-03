TSPSC Group 3 Services Recruitment 2024: Correction window opens at tspsc.gov.in, direct link here

Telangana Public Service Commission has opened the correction window for TSPSC Group 3 Services Recruitment 2024 application form. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.ht edu TSPSC Group 3 Services Recruitment 2024: Correction window opens, link here (Representational image)

The last date to make changes in the application form is till September 6, 2024.

TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1363 posts at tnpsc.gov.in

As per the official notice, candidates are informed that the Edit Option now given is final and after the Edit Option time is completed, no request for edit would be considered. Hence, the candidate should show utmost care while using Edit option as this data will be considered for final selection. After completing the Edit, Candidates may download their corrected PDF and once again check for correctness of all entries and preserve the same for future reference.

TSPSC Group 3 Services Recruitment 2024: How to make corrections

To make the changes, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

Click on TSPSC Group 3 Services Recruitment 2024 edit option window link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your application form will be displayed.

Check the application form and make the required changes.

Click on submit and download the PDF file.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

If candidates have made corrections in their Online application, they must upload the relevant certificate, e.g., SSC, Aadhar Card, etc.

This recruitment drive will fill 1363 Group 3 posts in the organization. The registration process started on January 24, 2023, and ended on February 23, 2023.

This is the second time the edit window has opened. Last year, TNPSC opened it on August 16 and closed it on August 21.

The edit window opened last year from August 16 to August 21, 2023. Candidates can check the official website of TSPSC for more related details.