TSPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Admit Card released at tspsc.gov.in, here's direct link to download hall tickets

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for the Posts of Lecturers in Government Polytechnics in Technical Education Service on August 28. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Admit Card released at tspsc.gov.in

The Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) Examination is scheduled to be held from September 4 to September. The exam will be held in the forenoon and afternoon session from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 02:30 PM to 05:00.

“Candidates are directed to go through the Mock Test link https://www.digialm.com//OnlineAssessment/index.html?1222@@M2which is available on Commission’s website for practice before the Examination”, reads the official notification.

TSPSC Lecturer admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the download link for thebLecturer, Polytechnic hall ticket

Key in your TSPSC ID and date of birth

TSPSC Polytechnic Lecturer exam admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

