Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, has started the registration process for UCEED 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design can find the direct link through the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in. UCEED 2026 registration begins at uceed.iitb.ac.in, direct link here

The last date to apply is October 31, 2025. The last date for online registration with late fee is November 7, 2025.

The admit card can be downloaded from January 2 onwards and the last date for rectification of discrepancies in admit card is January 8, 2026.

The UCEED exam will be held on January 18, 2026 in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.

Students who have passed Class XII (or equivalent) in 2025, or appearing in 2026, in ANY STREAM (Science, Commerce, or Arts & Humanities) are eligible to appear for UCEED 2026. To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for UCEED 2026 UCEED 2026 registration: How to apply 1. Visit the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

2. Click on UCEED 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee for all candidates is ₹4000/- and female, SC, ST, PwD category candidates is ₹2000/-. The fee should be paid through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UCEED.