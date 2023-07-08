UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: Last date today to raise objections at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the objection window for UGC NET 2023 Answer Key on July 8, 2023. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: Last date today to raise objections (Shutterstock)

The last date for payment of processing fees to raise objection is till today, July 8, 2023. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- per question challenged as a nonrefundable processing fee. The payment of the processing fee may be made through (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes.

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET 2023 Answer Key challenge link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Select the question you want to raise objection for.

Upload the necessary documents to support your answer.

Make the payment of fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UGC NET answer key was released on July 6, 2023. UGC NET June 2023 was conducted in 2 phases panning over 09 days in 18 shifts in 181 cities across the country for 6,39,069 candidates. Phase I was conducted from June 13 to June 17, 2023, Phase II was conducted from June 19 to June 22, 2023.

NTA will announce UGC NET result 2023 in second week of August. The date of release of result has not been shared by the Agency yet. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.