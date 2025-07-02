UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: Where, how to download provisional key when released
UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: The NTA is expected to soon release the UGC NET Answer Key 2025. Check the steps to download the provisional answer key when released.
UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the UGC NET June 2025, soon. When out, candidates who appeared in the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test 2025 will be able to check the answer key from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in....Read More
The agency had conducted the exam on June 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29. The exam was held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The UGC NET June question papers consisted of two sections, both objective-type, multiple-choice questions.
UGC NET Answer Key 2025: How to check
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the answer key when released:
- Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
2. On the home page, click on the link to download UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key.
3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
4. Check your answer key displayed on the screen.
5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Follow the blog for latest updates on UGC NET 2025 Answer Key, direct link, and more.
The NTA, after releasing the answer key, will allow candidates to submit objections against the provisional key, if any candidates wishes to do so.
