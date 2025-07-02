Edit Profile
    Live

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: Where, how to download provisional key when released

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: July 2, 2025 2:32 PM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: The NTA is expected to soon release the UGC NET Answer Key 2025. Check the steps to download the provisional answer key when released. 

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: Check the steps to download the UGC NET Answer Key 2025 when released. (Representative image/Hindustan Times)
    UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: Check the steps to download the UGC NET Answer Key 2025 when released. (Representative image/Hindustan Times)

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the UGC NET June 2025, soon. When out, candidates who appeared in the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test 2025 will be able to check the answer key from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in....Read More

    The agency had conducted the exam on June 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29. The exam was held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    The UGC NET June question papers consisted of two sections, both objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025: How to check

    Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the answer key when released:

    1. Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

    2. On the home page, click on the link to download UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key. 

    3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. 

    4. Check your answer key displayed on the screen.

    5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference. 

    Follow the blog for latest updates on UGC NET 2025 Answer Key, direct link, and more. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 2, 2025 2:32 PM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: What after answer key is released?

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: The NTA, after releasing the answer key, will allow candidates to submit objections against the provisional key, if any candidates wishes to do so. 

    July 2, 2025 1:53 PM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: About paper pattern

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: The question papers included two sections, both objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

    July 2, 2025 1:40 PM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: Where will answer key be released?

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: The answer key will  be released on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

    July 2, 2025 1:37 PM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: Exam held in two shifts

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: The exam was conducted in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    July 2, 2025 1:29 PM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: Steps to download 

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: Candidates can check the answer key when released by following the steps mentioned below: 

    1. Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

    2. On the home page, click on the link to download UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key.

    3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

    4. Check your answer key displayed on the screen.

    5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

     

    July 2, 2025 1:22 PM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: Examination dates

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: The NTA had conducted the exam on June 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2025. 

    July 2, 2025 1:20 PM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: Answer key expected soon

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: The UGC NET Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released soon. 

    July 2, 2025 1:19 PM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: Where to check 

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: The UGC NET Answer Key 2025 will be released on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

    News education competitive exams UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: Where, how to download provisional key when released
