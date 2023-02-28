Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET Dec 2022 Phase 3 city intimation slip out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, get link

UGC NET Dec 2022 Phase 3 city intimation slip out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, get link

Published on Feb 28, 2023 03:27 PM IST

NTA released city intimation slip for the UGC NET December 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2022 phase 3 exam on February 28. Candidates can download the city intimation slip from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check and download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-III using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

UGC NET December 2022 Phase III exam for 8 Subjects is scheduled to be held between 3 March 2023 and 06 March 2023.

Direct link to download the UGC NET Dec 2022 city intimation slip

UGC NET Dec 2022: Know how to download the city intimation slip for phase III

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the city intimation link

Key in your login details

Check and download the city intimation slip.

ugc net december
