UGC NET December 2022: Registration date extended till January 23, notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for UGC NET December 2022. The registration date has been extended till January 23, 2023. Candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier the last date to apply was till January 17, 2023. As per the official notice, the extended date is from January 21 to January 23, 2023. The last date for successful final transaction of application fees is till January 23, 2023. The candidate should ensure that all information entered during the online registration process is correct. As this is the extended time period, no correction facility will be provided.

UGC NET December 2022: How to register

To apply for the examination candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET December 2022 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UGC NET December 2022 examination will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.

