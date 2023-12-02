close_game
UGC NET December 2023 exam city slip released on ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Dec 02, 2023
Dec 02, 2023 08:28 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued exam city information slips of the December 203 edition of UGC NET. Candidates who have applied for the examination can go to the website ugcnet.nta.ac.in and download it. The direct link has been provided below. UGC NET December 2023 live updates.

UGC NET December 2023 exam city slip out on ugcnet.nta.ac.in(Hindustan Times/file)
“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” the commission said in the notification.

UGC NET December 2023 exam city slip

Application number of the UGC NET December exam and date of birth are login credentials required to download UGC NET exam city slips.

Next, admit cards of the examination will be issued. As per NTA, UGC NET admit cards will be issued in the first week of December.

The UGC NET examination will be held from December 6 to 22. The detailed schedule is available on ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

How to download UGC NET December 2023 exam city slips

Go to the UGC NED December exam website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Open the exam city intimation slip download link.

Now login with your application number and date of birth.

Check and download it.

For further information, candidates can contact the NTA on 011-40759000 /011 - 69227700. They can also send e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
