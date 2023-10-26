UGC NET December 2023: Registration ends on October 28 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, link here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for UGC NET December 2023 in next two days. Candidates who still have not applied for UGC NET examination can do it by October 28, 2023. The link to apply for the examination is available on the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET December 2023: Registration ends on October 28, link here (Hindustan Times)

As per the official notice, the last date for submission of Examination fee (through CreditCard/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI is till October 29, 2023. Correction window will open on October 30 and will close on October 31, 2023. The admit card will be displayed on first week of December, but before that the exam centre will be announced in last week of November 2023.

UGC NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The examination will be conducted from December 6 to December 22, 2023.

Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Candidates will not be allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Strict action will be taken, even at a later stage, against such candidates who have filled more than one Application Form. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.

