UGC NET December 2025 Notification Out: Applications begin at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, important dates here | Direct link

UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency has released the official notification for UGC NET December 2025 on October 7, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can now submit their applications on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET December 2025 notification is out. Apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The direct link is given here.

As per the official schedule, following are some of the important dates of UGC NET December 2025:

Submission of online applications: October 7, 2025 Last date to submit applications: November 7, 2025, up to 11:50 PM Last date for online fee payment: November 7, 2025 up to 11:50 PM Application correction window: November 10 to 12, 2025, up to 11:50 PM The NTA will share details of examination date, admit card and exam city intimation slips at a later date.

The agency will conduct UGC - NET December 2025 for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Important points to remember: Candidates are required to apply for UGC - NET December 2025 through the "Online" mode only via the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted. Candidates can submit only one application form. They must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin available on the NTA website. Those not complying with the instructions shall summarily disqualified, said the NTA. Candidates should ensure that the e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or of their Parents/Guardians, and is accessible since as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered Mobile Number. DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR UGC NET DECEMBER 2025 Application fee: The category-wise application fee for UGC NET December 2025 is given below:

General: ₹ 1150 General-EWS/OBC(NCL): ₹ 600 SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender: ₹ 325 Candidates can pay the application fee can be paid via net-banking/debit/credit card/UPI.

UGC NET December 2025: How to apply Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for UGC NET December 2025:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to register for UGC-NET December 2025. Enter credentials to register yourself. Fill in the application form, upload documents if needed, and pay the application fee. Review and submit the application form. Download the confirmation order. Keep a printout of the same for future reference. UGC-NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor, appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D, and admission to Ph.D. only in Indian universities and colleges.

In case of any difficulty in applying for UGC - NET December 2025, candidates can contact on 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in for any clarification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA UGC NET 2025.