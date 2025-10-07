UGC gives nod to 101 Higher Educational Institutions for offering ODL Programmes, check complete list here

The University Grants Commission has given its approval to a total of 10 Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) Programmes for the 2025-26 academic year, beginning July-August 2025. UGC has recognized 101 Higher Educational Institutions for offering ODL Programmes. The direct link to check the list is given here. (HT File)

In an official notice, the commission said that HEIs must ensure the compliance of entry level qualification, mode of admission, duration of programme (minimum & maximum) and number of credits as per UGC Notification on Specification of Degrees 2014 and its amendments, UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, and other instructions/notices issued by UGC and other statutory/ regulatory bodies from time to time.

HEIs are required to admit students for ODL/Online programmes as well as submit admission data on DEB Web portal by October 15, 2025.

Meanwhile, Central, State or Private Universities will not require prior approval/recommendation/NOC from AICTE for offering of Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Postgraduate Diploma programmes in ODL or Online modes under areas like Management, Computer Applications, and Travel and Tourism.

However, Deemed to Universities are required to seek prior approval from AICTE for offering such programmes in ODL and Online mode.

CHECK LIST OF HEIs APPROVED FOR OFFERING ODL PROGRAMMES Meanwhile, UGC had recently issued notices to 54 state private universities across the country for not submitting the required information under Section 13 of the UGC Act, 1956, and not making public disclosures on their websites.

These universities were declared defaulters by the commission.

For more information, visit the official website of University Grants Commission.