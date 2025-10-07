IIT Mandi wins ‘University of the Year’, lauded for excellence in employment and entrepreneurship at FICCI Awards 2025

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has been conferred with the recognition of ‘University of the Year (Established)’ and ‘Excellence in Creating Employment & Entrepreneurship’ at the ‘FICCI Higher Education Excellence Awards 2025.’ The award was conferred to IIT Mandi by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, at a ceremony organized by FICCI in New Delhi. (Handout)

The awards were felicitated by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, at a ceremony organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi.

The recognition celebrates IIT Mandi’s contribution in fostering innovation entrepreneurship, and employability through its unique eco system that bridges academic research, industry collaboration and driving meaningful change in communities, a press release informed.

India’s first technology business incubator in the Himalayas, IIT Mandi Catalyst, has played a pivotal role in nurturing over 400 startups, generating substantial employment and promoted tech- driven entrepreneurship all over India, the statement added.

Expressing his delight, Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi said that the recognition marks a proud moment for the entire IIT Mandi community.

"It underscores the commitment of our institution; nurturing a vibrant ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship that fuels the nation’s growth. I dedicate this achievement to our faculty, students, and staff, whose dedication and creativity make IIT Mandi a truly transformative institution, Prof. Behera added.