    Hurry! Canara Bank's Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last call for 3,500 vacancies

    The application process for Canara Bank’s Graduate Apprentice recruitment 2025 is closing soon. Candidates who have not yet applied can do so until October 12.

    Updated on: Oct 7, 2025 6:42 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The application process for Canara Bank’s Graduate Apprentice recruitment 2025 is closing soon. Candidates who have not yet applied can do so until October 12, 2025. The bank aims to fill 3,500 apprentice positions across India through this recruitment process.

    Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 3,500 apprentice vacancies. Check direct link, eligibility and other details here.
    Key Dates

    Application window: September 23 – October 12, 2025

    Mode of application: Online only

    Training duration: 12 months

    Eligibility Criteria

    Age: 20 to 28 years as on September 1, 2025 (relaxation as per government norms).

    Education: A graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university. The degree should have been obtained between January 1, 2022 and September 1, 2025.

    Candidates who have previously undergone apprenticeship training or have more than one year of work experience after graduation are not eligible.

    Stipend and Duration

    Selected apprentices will undergo a one-year training and receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 15,000, which includes both the bank’s contribution and a government subsidy. Apprentices are not entitled to employee benefits such as PF, ESI, or gratuity.

    Selection Process

    Candidates will be shortlisted state-wise based on merit in Class 12 or diploma marks. Shortlisted applicants will be called for document verification and a local language proficiency test.

    Application Fee

    SC/ST/PwBD: No fee

    Others: Rs. 500 (non-refundable)

    How to Apply

    Register on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal – www.nats.education.gov.in and note down the enrollment ID.

    Apply online through Canara Bank’s website – canarabank.com using the same enrollment ID.

    Upload required documents such as photograph, signature, thumb impression, and handwritten declaration as per format.

    Pay the fee online using debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking.

    Important Note

    Applicants must ensure the accuracy of all information and documents while submitting their forms. The bank reserves the right to modify or cancel the recruitment process without prior notice.

    For detailed notification and state-wise vacancy list, visit the official link: Canara Bank Apprentice Notification PDF

