Hurry! Canara Bank's Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last call for 3,500 vacancies

The application process for Canara Bank’s Graduate Apprentice recruitment 2025 is closing soon. Candidates who have not yet applied can do so until October 12, 2025. The bank aims to fill 3,500 apprentice positions across India through this recruitment process.
Key Dates
Application window: September 23 – October 12, 2025
Mode of application: Online only
Training duration: 12 months
Eligibility Criteria
Age: 20 to 28 years as on September 1, 2025 (relaxation as per government norms).
Education: A graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university. The degree should have been obtained between January 1, 2022 and September 1, 2025.
Candidates who have previously undergone apprenticeship training or have more than one year of work experience after graduation are not eligible.
Selected apprentices will undergo a one-year training and receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 15,000, which includes both the bank’s contribution and a government subsidy. Apprentices are not entitled to employee benefits such as PF, ESI, or gratuity.
Selection Process
Candidates will be shortlisted state-wise based on merit in Class 12 or diploma marks. Shortlisted applicants will be called for document verification and a local language proficiency test.