CSBC, Bihar Constable Recruitment 2025: Application begins for 4128 posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in, apply here

The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar has begun applications for CSBC, Bihar Constable Recruitment 2025 on Monday, October 6, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who want to apply for the Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder & Mobile Squad Constable posts can submit their applications on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in. CSBC, Bihar Constable Recruitment 2025: Apply for 4128 posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in, Application window closes on November 5, 2025.

The last date to apply is November 5, 2025.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR CSBC BIHAR POLICE CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT 2O25 Candidates will need to pay an application fee of ₹100, and the fee should be paid through online mode only.

Through this recruitment drive, the board aims to fill 4128 posts. The vacancy details are below:

1. Probation Constable: 1603 posts

2. Jail Warder: 2417 posts

3. Mobile Squad Constable: 108 posts

Also read: UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Last day to apply for 1,253 posts today at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link here

Eligibility Criteria The post-wise eligibility criteria is given below:

Prohibition Constable/Mobile Squad Constable: Candidates should have passed Intermediate (10+2) or Maulvi certificate issued by Madrasa Board of State Government of Bihar or Shastri (with English) or Acharya (without English) certificate issued by Sanskrit Board of State of Bihar or any other equivalent educational qualification recognized by the State Government. Jail Warder: Candidates need to pass Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent examination from any Board/Board recognized by State Government/Central Government. Candidates will be selected based on written exam, physical efficiency test and document verification.

Also read: India must treat ‘Right to Compute’ as essential as books and pencils, says Intel India region VP and MD

The written examination will be of 100 marks, and consist of a total of 100 questions. One mark will be awarded for each correct answer. The examination will be based on an OMR sheet.

Those candidates securing less than 30 percent marks in the written examination will be declared unsuccessful for the Physical Efficiency Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CSBC, Bihar.