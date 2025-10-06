CSBC, Bihar Constable Recruitment 2025: Application begins for 4128 posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in, apply here

The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar has begun applications for CSBC, Bihar Constable Recruitment 2025 on Monday, October 6, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who want to apply for the Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder & Mobile Squad Constable posts can submit their applications on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.
The post-wise eligibility criteria is given below:
Prohibition Constable/Mobile Squad Constable: Candidates should have passed Intermediate (10+2) or Maulvi certificate issued by Madrasa Board of State Government of Bihar or Shastri (with English) or Acharya (without English) certificate issued by Sanskrit Board of State of Bihar or any other equivalent educational qualification recognized by the State Government.
Jail Warder: Candidates need to pass Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent examination from any Board/Board recognized by State Government/Central Government.
Candidates will be selected based on written exam, physical efficiency test and document verification.