UGC NET Exam 2021: NTA revises December and June exam dates, notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the revised exam dates for UGC NET Exam 2021 for December 2020 and June 2021 cycle. The new exam dates is available on the official notice on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the Agency has come to know from the student community that the October 10 examination date is clashing with some major Examinations that also have been scheduled for that day. With a view to ensure larger participation of candidates and to remove the hardship caused to them, it has been decided to reschedule some of the dates of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles.

Earlier, the examination for UGC NET Exam 2021 for December 2020 and July 2021 was scheduled from October 6 to October 11, 2021, which now has been revised to October 6 to October 8, 2021, and October 17 to 19, 2021.

The detailed date sheet will be given subsequently. The admit card can be downloaded through the official site of UGC NET in due course of time.

Meanwhile, the UGC NET registration was started on August 10 and will end on September 5, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA UGC NET.