UGC NET June 2021: NTA begins registration on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check schedule

competitive exams

UGC NET June 2021 examination to be conducted in October. NTA begins the registration process on the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 03:04 PM IST

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for UGC NET June 2021 on August 10, 2021. Candidates who want to National Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till September 5, 2021 through the official website.

As per the official notice, the Agency has merged the December 2020 and June 2021 cycle examination for UGC NET. The examination will now be conducted together in CBT mode. The application process will also be conducted for both.

The candidates who have registered for UGC-NET of December 2020 cycle but have not been able to complete the application process, can also complete and submit the application form online now. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the complete schedule given below.

UGC NET 2021: Complete Schedule

Opening date of application August 10, 2021
Closing date of application September 5, 2021
Last date for fee payment September 6, 2021
Correction of particulars September 7 to September 12, 2021
Dates of Examination October 6 to October 11, 2021

The slots of JRFs of both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles will be merged, while the methodology for Subject-wise cum Category-wise allocation of JRFs shall remain unchanged.

