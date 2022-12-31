UGC NET June 2023 exam dates released, to be conducted from June 13 to 22

University Grants Commission, UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has announced the UGC NET June 2023 exam dates. The examination for June cycle 2023 will be conducted from June 13 to June 22, 2023.

The announcement was made the UGC Chairman on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Release of the Dates for UGC NET June 2023 Cycle: UGC NET is conducted twice every year by National Testing Agency (NTA)in June & December every year. This is to inform the prospective applicants that the first UGC NET June 2023 Cycle will be conducted from 13 to 22 June 2023.”

A day ago, UGC Chairman had released the exam dates and registration dates for UGC NET December 2022 cycle as well.

The UGC NET December 2022 registration have already started on December 29, 2022. The last date to apply for the exam is till January 17, 2023. The correction window will open on January 19 and will close on January 20, 2022. The examination for the same will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023.

Release of the Dates for UGC NET June 2023 Cycle:

UGC NET is conducted twice every year by National Testing Agency (NTA) in June & December every year. This is to inform the prospective applicants that the first UGC NET June 2023 Cycle will be conducted from 13 to 22 June 2023. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 30, 2022

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON