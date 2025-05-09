Menu Explore
UGC NET June 2025: Registration date extended till May 12, apply at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 09, 2025 11:07 AM IST

UGC NET June 2025 registration date has been extended till May 12, 2025. The registration link is given here. 

National Testing Agency,  NTA has extended the UGC NET June 2025 registration date. The registration date for UGC NET has been extended till May 12, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can find the direct link to register through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET June 2025: Registration date extended till May 12, direct link here

As per the official notice, the last date for submission of examination fee is till May 13, 2025. The correction window will open on May 14 and will close on May 15, 2025.

Direct link to register for UGC NET June 2025 

UGC NET June 2025: How to register online 

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on UGC NET June 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for UGC – NET June 2025, he/she may contact on 011 - 40759000 /011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

UGC NET June examination will be held from June 21 to June 30, 2025. The Examination shall be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The Test paper will consist of two sections, both the section will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
