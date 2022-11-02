UGC NET Result 2022: How to check NTA UGC NET results at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA will announce UGC NET Result 2022 anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility Test can check the results on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The result link will also be available on ntaresults.nic.in.

The examination was conducted across the country on various dates- July 9, 11, 12, September 20, 21, 22, 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 22, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through these simple steps given below.

UGC NET Result 2022: How to check NTA UGC NET results

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final answer key was released by the Agency on November 1, 2022. Candidates can check the final answer key through the official site of UGC NET.