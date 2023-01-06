UKPSC Forest Guard admit card 2023 releasing on January 12, check details here

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the admit card release date for the Forest Guard Exam 2022. The UKPSC Forest Gaurd Exam will be conducted on January 12. The detailed notification is available on the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Forest Guard exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on January 22 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM in 13 districts of Uttarakhand State.

Notification here

UKPSC Forest Guard admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ukpsc.net.in

Next, look for the “Forest Guard Exam-2022” admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

UKPSC Forest Guard admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.