UKPSC Patwari Admit Card 2022 released at ukpsc.net.in, download link here

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released UKPSC Patwari Admit Card 2022. Candidates can download the Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/ Lekhpal) Exam 2022 admit card through the official site of UKPSC at ukpsc.net.in.

The written examination will be conducted on February 12, 2023 at 13 districts across the state. The examination will comprise of 100 marks question and the time duration is for 2 hours. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of UKPSC by following the steps given below.

Direct link to download UKPSC Patwari Admit Card 2022

UKPSC Patwari Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of UKPSC Online Application portal at ukpsc.net.in.

Click on UKPSC Patwari Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on October 14 and ended on November 4, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 563 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UKPSC.