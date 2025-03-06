Union Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply extended, link here

Union Bank of India extended the last date for the registration process for Apprentice posts to March 12, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Apprentice posts can find the direct link to apply through the official website of Union Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2691 posts in the organisation.

About the recruitment process:

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who would like to apply for the post should have completed graduation from a recognized University/ Institute.

Candidates must have completed & have a passing certificate for their graduation on or after 01.04.2021.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 28 years as of February 1, 2025.

Fee Details:

The application fee for General/ OBC category is ₹800/- + GST, all female candidates, SC/ST candidates is ₹600/- + GST and PwBD category candidates is ₹400/-+ GST. The online payment should be done through online mode.

Union Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: How to apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Union Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Apprentice posts link.

4. Now again click on apply online link.

5. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

6. Login to the account and fill the application form.

7. Make the payment of application fee.

8. Click on submit and download the page.

9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

