Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UP B.E.d 2023: Registration begins at bujhansi.ac.in, know how to register

UP B.E.d 2023: Registration begins at bujhansi.ac.in, know how to register

competitive exams
Published on Feb 10, 2023 08:27 PM IST

UP B.E.d 2023 registration process begins today at bujhansi.ac.in.

UP B.E.d 2023: Registration begins at bujhansi.ac.in
UP B.E.d 2023: Registration begins at bujhansi.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk

Bundelkhand University has begun the registration process for UP B.E.d 2023 on February 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at bujhansi.ac.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is March 3, 2023. However, the candidates can pay the application fee till March 10, 2023. The UP B.E.d 2023 admit card will be released on April 13.

The UP B.E.d JEE 2023 entrance examination will be conducted on April 24.

The application fee is 1400 for the general, OBC candidates and other candidates. For all other candidates, the application fee is 1400.

Direct link to apply

UP B.E.d 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at bujhansi.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the UP B.E.d registration link

Register and proceed with the application form

Submit and take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh
uttar pradesh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out