UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021 to be declared today on lkouniv.ac.in, how to check here

University of Lucknow will declare UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021 on August 27, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination can check their result through the official site of University of Lucknow on lkouniv.ac.in. The examination will be conducted on August 6, 2021.

The examination was conducted in two shifts- the first shift was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift was conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of University of Lucknow on lkouniv.ac.in.

• Click on B.Ed JEE exam 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021 link will be available.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result details and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the notice, the counselling will begin on September 1, 2021 onwards. Candidates who will qualify the written examination will be eligible to appear for the counselling round.