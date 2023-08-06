Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UP NEET PG 2023 counselling registration is underway, apply till Aug 8

UP NEET PG 2023 counselling registration is underway, apply till Aug 8

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 06, 2023

Uttar Pradesh starts online registration for UP NEET PG 2023 counselling. Deadline to apply is August 8, 2023.

The Uttar Pradesh Directorate General of Medical Education and Training has commenced online registration for the UP NEET PG 2023 counselling procedure. Applicants who have cleared the UP NEET PG 2023 examination are eligible to apply for counselling at upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration Begins at upneet.gov.in
UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration Begins at upneet.gov.in

Direct link to register for UP NEET PG counselling 2023

The registration process began on August 5, 2023, and the deadline to apply for counselling is August 8, 2023. The first merit list of successful candidates for admission to Government/Private/Medical/Dental Colleges/Institutions/Universities for Postgraduate (MD/MS/Diploma/DNB/MDS) courses will be announced on August 9, 2023.

The choice-filling process will start on August 10 and the candidates have till August 13 to fill choices. The seat allotment result will be announced on August 13 or August 14. Candidates will be able to download the allotment letter from August 16 to August 20.

UP NEET PG counselling registration 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Now, register yourself and fill out the counselling form

Upload the documents and pay the counselling fee

Download and take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the UP NEET PG 2023 counselling schedule here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
