UP Police City intimation slip releasing tomorrow, exam on Feb 17 and 18

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will release the city's intimation slip tomorrow, February 10. Candidates can download their city intimation slip through the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. UP Police City intimation slip releasing on Feb 10

The written exam for the Constable post will be on February 17 and 18. The examination will be conducted in two shifts, from 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm. The admit card for the written examination under direct recruitment to the posts of Civilian Police in the Uttar Pradesh Police will be conducted on February 13. Candidates can download their admit cards using their registration number and date of birth.

UPPRPB city intimation slip 2024: Know how to download

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the city intimation slip

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the notification here.